French teen charged in Singapore for viral straw-licking video

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A French teenager in Singapore is facing charges of mischief and public nuisance after sharing a video on social media of himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and returning it.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 18, was charged on 24 April and hasn’t entered a plea, the city-state’s largest English-language newspaper, The Straits Times, said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He allegedly committed the offense at a shopping mall on 12 March and his video spread rapidly when it surfaced, the report said.

The teen was granted court permission on Wednesday to travel to Manila from 2-25 May for a school trip required for his graduation, the Straits Times said.

He is due back in court on 29 May.

Mischief carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine or both, while public nuisance is less severe with up to three months in prison or a fine or both.

IJooz, the company operating the juice vending machine, filed a police report, and sanitised the dispenser while replacing all 500 straws in the machine.

It said it would upgrade its machines to include measures such as individually packaged straws and straw compartments that unlock only after the transaction is completed.

Lawyers for the teen, who is studying in a French business school in Singapore, declined to comment on the case when contacted.

Singapore, a small, densely populated city-state, tightly regulates public behaviour and cleanliness.

This includes restrictions like severe limits on the import of chewing gum and strong penalties for littering and vandalism.

News.Az