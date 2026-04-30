Belgium plans nuclear takeover to maintain reactor operations

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Belgium is aiming to nationalize its nuclear power industry, Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced Thursday, in an effort to continue operating parts of its aging reactor fleet that were set to be shut down.

De Wever said the government would explore a “full takeover” of Belgium’s seven nuclear reactors. In the meantime, plans to dismantle the five reactors that were shut down between 2022 and 2025 will be suspended, keeping the option of extending their license or potentially restarting them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move highlights the growing centrality of government intervention in Europe’s nuclear industry, as private companies shy from the costs and risks associated with the sector.

It comes as the EU doubles down on electrification, renewables and nuclear to reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuel imports, amid rising energy prices caused by the war in Iran.

"We must reduce our overdependency on imported fossil fuels and boost our homegrown, affordable, clean energy supply. From renewables to nuclear, in full respect of technology neutrality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

Belgium had reversed course on nuclear last year, when its parliament scrapped a planned phase-out.

The move will contribute to the government’s goal of securing around 4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040, said Sylvain Cognet-Dauphin, a senior analyst at the S&P Global consultancy.

“There are two ways to get to that target: build new nuclear, which takes time, or restart and extend existing units,” Cognet-Dauphin said. “There won’t be a significant lifetime extension or new build without significant government involvement.”

Extending the lifetime of aging reactors and restarting recently closed ones entails significant investment and risk. “If you’re a private operator, investing in nuclear assets is billions, even tens of billions, and they come with construction, waste and political risks,” he added.

News.Az