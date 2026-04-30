Staycations on the rise for French travelers this summer - VIDEO

Staycations on the rise for French travelers this summer - VIDEO

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Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, global energy crises, and rising inflation, French citizens are adjusting their summer 2026 holiday plans. According to an Ifop survey for Alliance France Tourisme, travelers are opting for shorter trips closer to home to manage increased transport costs and limited purchasing power, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The trend reflects a broader shift toward "staycations" as households look to cut spending while navigating international instability.

News.Az