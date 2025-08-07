Yandex metrika counter

Stuck astronaut Butch Wilmore retires from NASA after 286-day mission

Photo: AP Photo

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore has officially retired, just months after returning from an unexpectedly extended mission aboard the malfunctioning Boeing Starliner.

Originally planned as a one-week test flight last summer, the mission turned into a nine-month stay on the International Space Station due to technical issues with the spacecraft. Wilmore, 62, returned to Earth in March aboard a SpaceX capsule, alongside fellow astronaut Suni Williams, who remains active with NASA, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Wilmore, who joined NASA in 2000 and previously served in the Navy, logged 464 days in space over three missions — 286 days from this final flight alone.

NASA praised Wilmore’s career, calling him a model of “technical excellence” and dedication.


