Sudan cholera cases surge, new skin infection emerges amid floods

Sudan’s health ministry reported a surge in cholera cases across five states on Wednesday, while a new bacterial skin infection broke out in the northern state amid widespread flooding, News.az reports citing Sudan Tribune.

The ministry said on Tuesday that 1,223 cholera cases, including 48 deaths, had been recorded. The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted the health system, leaving it struggling to respond to the epidemics exacerbated by the rainy season.“128 new cholera cases, including eight deaths, have been registered in Kassala and Gedaref states,” the health ministry said in a statement.Heavy rains and floods have affected 440 areas across ten states, impacting 36,142 families or 156,995 people. The number of completely destroyed homes has risen to 16,188, while 14,099 houses have been partially damaged. The floods have also claimed 138 lives.In Northern state, a rapidly spreading bacterial skin infection known as “bacterial dermatitis” has infected 260 people in Dongola, Al-Bargeeg, and Delgo. The health ministry said the disease, which causes skin rashes and in severe cases fever and ulcers, has emerged following the rains and floods.The ministry plans to develop preventive and treatment protocols for the epidemic.Dr Amina Osman, a consultant dermatologist, told Reuters that bacterial dermatitis, also known as “impetigo,” is a superficial bacterial skin disease that thrives in warm, humid environments with flies and mosquitoes.She added that the infection is more common among children due to their susceptibility to cuts and scratches, as well as allergies and eczema.Osman advised cleaning affected areas with iodine, saltwater, or soap and water and using topical ointments. She also stressed the importance of nail trimming, personal hygiene, and mosquito and fly control.

