Alaska hit by 5.4-magnitude earthquake

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A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the Bering Sea near Alaska's coast shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 12:05 a.m. local time (GMT -8).

The quake had a shallow depth of 35 km (22 mi) and was felt by many near the epicenter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.

News.Az