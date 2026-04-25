Alaska hit by 5.4-magnitude earthquake
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A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the Bering Sea near Alaska's coast shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 12:05 a.m. local time (GMT -8).
The quake had a shallow depth of 35 km (22 mi) and was felt by many near the epicenter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would.
By Ulviyya Salmanli