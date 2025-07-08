Superman’s big return: Early reactions raise action and humor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Superman is officially flying into theaters this weekend, with the first audience reactions flooding in after Monday night’s Los Angeles premiere.

The film's social media embargo has lifted, offering a glimpse of early impressions from the press, influencers, and media members who have already screened it, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

While reviews aren’t expected until tomorrow, initial social reactions online from press, influencers and media that have screened the film appear to be positive. “A terrific start for the new DC Studios,” wrote Fandango’s Erik Davis. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff offers: “The movie is loaded with exhilarating action set pieces and well-placed humor and levity.”

Director James Gunn is behind Superman, out July 11, which stars David Correnswet as the Man of Steel. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Holt as Lex Luthor. Rounding out the cast is Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Mercad as Hawkgirl, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Nathan Fillon as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter in February of this year, “People are looking for heroes right now. They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that.”

The movie marks the first DC film entry for Gunn since he took over the reins of Warner Bros’ superhero label with producer Peter Safran in October 2022. Other upcoming DC Studios projects include HBO’s Green Lantern series Lanterns and a Supergirl movie, due out in 2026.

“The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company, each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story — the result was not one DCU but many,” said Safran in February. “This fracture proved very challenging to consumers and it chipped away at the identity of the brand.”

