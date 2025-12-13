Switzerland reduces F-35 jet order amid cost hike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland will purchase fewer than the initially planned 36 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets due to financial constraints, the Swiss government announced on Friday, though the final number of jets to be acquired has not yet been determined. In a statement, the government said it will acquire the "maximum possible number" of F-35s while remaining within the $7.5 billion (CHF 6 billion) budget approved by voters, News.Az reports citing Swiss Info.

It ruled out requesting additional funding, stating that the "will of the people will be honored."

The decision follows a US announcement of extra costs of up to $1.6 billion (CHF 1.3 billion) this summer, which made it impossible to purchase all 36 jets within the approved budget, the government said.

The Defense Ministry is expected to present an internal prioritization of requirements for 2026/2027 by the end of January. Following this, the government may decide on procuring additional jets, a step that would require parliamentary approval and possibly a public vote.

The government stressed that even with previously approved fighter aircraft and ground-based air defense systems, Switzerland's armed forces would be able to protect the country from airborne threats only "to a limited extent."

It ruled out a full cancellation of the F-35 purchase.

