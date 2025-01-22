Syrian FM urges lifting of long-standing sanctions as essential for stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani said on Wednesday that lifting the decades-long economic sanctions imposed on his country is "the key to stability" in Syria, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The national focus now is to turn challenges into opportunities, and Damascus welcomes the return of refugees to help rebuild Syria, al-Shaibani said during a meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to discuss Syria and its economic future on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.He explained that Syria has now entered a new era, and the new administration want it to be a peaceful nation. It is critical to persuade Syrians both at home and abroad that their new government wants "peace, security, and stability."The Syrian minister assured that his country "will not be a threat for any country in the world."He clarified that Syria is working on establishing partnerships with Gulf countries in the energy and electricity sectors.He added that Syria will open its economy to foreign investment in the coming phase.He concluded by saying if the world wants Syria to come out of its tragedy, it must support the dreams of the Syrian people, calling on the global community to "support Syria in shaping its future."Sanctions on Syria date back to December 1979, when the US designated the country as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to data from the US Department of State and the Treasury Department. This designation brought export bans, sales restrictions, and various financial constraints.Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.​​​​​​​

News.Az