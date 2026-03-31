No link found between bullet and rifle in Charlie Kirk case

+ ↺ − 16 px

An analysis by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was unable to definitively link a bullet fragment found during Charlie Kirk's autopsy to the rifle discovered near the site of the right-wing activist’s killing.

The FBI is conducting further tests, according to court filings from the lawyers representing Kirk's accused murderer, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

In the court filings, Tyler Robinson’s defense team also asked for a delay to a preliminary hearing scheduled in May, saying they need time to review the bullet analysis as well as an enormous amount of other material that could contribute to the suspect’s defense.

The ATF’s bullet analysis report has been kept private, but attorneys have cited snippets in other public filings that say the results were inconclusive.

The success of a forensic ballistics analysis largely depends on the size and condition of the bullet fragments. Experts are looking for unique, microscopic markings that are left on a bullet as it passes through the gun’s barrel. The scratches are like fingerprints in that no two firearms make identical markings.

The defense said in its motion that it may try to use the analysis to clear Robinson of blame during the preliminary hearing while prosecutors aim to show they have enough evidence against him to proceed with a trial.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Robinson, 22, who is charged with aggravated murder in the 10 September shooting death of Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle, the fired cartridge casing and two unfired cartridges. Defense attorneys note that forensic reports indicate multiple people’s DNA was found on some items, which they say requires a more complex analysis.

Robinson reportedly texted his romantic partner that he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred,” prosecutors have said.

News.Az