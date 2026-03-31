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China and Pakistan propose five-point ceasefire plan for Iran war

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China and Pakistan propose five-point ceasefire plan for Iran war
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China and Pakistan have introduced a five-point proposal to halt the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which includes an immediate ceasefire and the reinstatement of "normal passage" for ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal was released on Tuesday after Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The two top diplomats agreed to "strengthen strategic communication and coordination on the Iran situation and ... make new efforts towards advocating for peace”.

The five-point proposal is the first time a key global power has stated a pathway to end the war that began on 28 February.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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