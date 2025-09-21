Telegram, Facebook disrupted in Guinea during constitutional vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

If approved by voters, Guinea’s new constitution would extend the presidential term to seven years, allow one reelection, and establish a senate with members appointed by the president.

Telegram and Facebook faced disruptions in Guinea on Sunday, according to global watchdog NetBlocks, as the country held a constitutional referendum viewed as a crucial step toward ending military rule and restoring civilian governance after the 2021 coup, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

“The measure is likely to limit the flow of information and may impact news coverage of events on the ground,” Netblocks wrote on US social media company X.

Transitional President Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in September 2021, had pledged to draft a new constitution. The proposal was unveiled on national television in July and then put to Sunday's referendum.

The draft constitution would extend the presidential term from five to seven years, permit one reelection, establish a senate with one-third of its members appointed by the president, and create a special court for trying top officials. It also grants immunity to former presidents and, for the first time, allows independent candidates to run -- provisions that have fueled speculation about Doumbouya’s political ambitions.

The process has faced criticism, with restrictions on political activity and a boycott by major opposition parties, including the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) and the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG).

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 6 pm local time (1800 GMT), though no date has been set for the announcement of results.

Doumbouya’s National Council of the Rally for Development (CNRD) ousted longtime President Alpha Conde on Sept. 5, 2021, prompting international condemnation. The military later agreed with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to a 24-month transition, committing to hand power to civilians by the end of 2024.

Guinea is expected to hold its first presidential election since the coup in December.

