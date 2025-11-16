Tehran says it is no longer enriching uranium

During the three-day summit, Tehran said Washington had not demonstrated a willingness to engage in “equal and fair negotiations.”

Iran says Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, News.Az reports citing the Sky News.

Speaking at a Tehran conference named "international law under assault," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Associated Press: "There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring [of the International Atomic Energy].

"There is no enrichment right now because our enrichment facilities have been attacked."

In June, three of Iran's main nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - were targeted by unprecedented US strikes using 30,000lb bunker-busting bombs.

Satellite imagery showed major damage, but because some of the facilities are positioned deep under mountains, it was hard to determine exactly how much was inflicted.

In September, Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, told Sky News some of his country's nuclear facilities had been "destroyed" in the US strikes.

Mr Araghchi said Washington's current approach to Tehran did not indicate any readiness for "equal and fair negotiations".

Since the attacks, attempts at renewing dialogue on Tehran's nuclear programme have failed.

The US, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to develop the capability to produce weapons.

