Tehran: US withdrawal from 2025 nuclear accord was ‘lose-lose’ situation

Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the US withdrawal from the 2025 nuclear accord as a ‘lose-lose situation’.

“It was the miscalculation of the Trump administration that withdrew from the nuclear deal [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)]. It has been a lose-lose situation,” Zarif said in an interview with NBC News, News.Az reports.The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.He stated that the Pezeshkian government is prepared to work with other nations to resolve the conflict in Gaza.“We aim to create a more peaceful and stable world for our citizens and for the global community. We don’t seek war, but we will defend ourselves,” Zarif emphasized.He also affirmed Iran’s right to retaliate for the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which took place in July, blaming the Israeli regime for the act.

