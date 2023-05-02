Tensions rise in Paris protests on Labor Day, police arrest 68 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions rose Monday in Paris and other cities of France during anti-pension reform protests on Labor Day, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Workers and trade unions in France took to the streets on Labor Day to protest the government's pension reform.

Workers' outrage over the government's pension reform has not subsided since January, with trade unions vowing to hold another day of mass mobilization on Labor Day across France.

People early in the morning started to gather in the cities of Nantes, Lyon, Marseille, and Strasbourg, and a rally began in the afternoon in Paris, French daily Le Figaro reported.

Police arrested around 200 people, including 68 in Paris, and used tear gas on protesters, the daily also said.

Tensions rose between police and protesters in Nantes and Paris rallies, and police officers beat protesters in the capital, according to local media.

The protesters smashed shops' windows, street furniture was vandalized, and dumpsters were set on fire, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

At least 10 police officers were hospitalized after they were injured, Le Figaro said, and clashes continued although the march ended.

A building was also set on fire at Place de la Nation square, and police used water cannon to extinct it, the same source said.

The General Confederation of Labor counted 2.3 million protesters nationwide, including 550,000 in Paris, local broadcaster BFMTV reported.

According to the Interior Ministry figures, 782,000 people protested across the country, including 112,000 in the capital, BFMTV added.

News.Az