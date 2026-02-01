The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the republic's readiness for a possible conflict
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, December 30, 2024. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iran is extremely well prepared for a possible conflict and has learned many lessons from the confrontation between the US and Israel in 2025, but Tehran wants to prevent the outbreak of a new war.
Tthis was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"We've learned a lot from those 12 days of war. I think we're very prepared. But being prepared doesn't mean we want war. We want to prevent war," he said in an interview with CNN.
By Salman Rahimli