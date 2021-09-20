Thousands flee Canaries volcano as lava streams destroy homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lava flowing from the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed at least 100 houses, authorities said, according to Reuters.

The flow of molten rock was expected to reach the coast later on Monday evening, potentially triggering more explosions, and the volcano itself would remain active for days.

The volcano erupted on Sunday, shooting lava hundreds of meters into the air, engulfing forests, and sending molten rock towards the Atlantic Ocean over a sparsely populated area of La Palma, the northwesternmost island in the Canaries archipelago.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported but drone footage captured two tongues of black lava cutting a devastating swathe through the landscape as they advanced down the volcano's western flank towards the sea.

Authorities have not given an updated tally of how many properties have been destroyed since the head of La Palma's local government gave an estimate of 100 early on Monday.

About 360 tourists were evacuated from a resort in La Palma following the eruption and taken to the nearby island of Tenerife by boat early on Monday, a spokesperson for ferry operator Fred Olsen said. A total of more than 500 tourists had to leave their hotels.

