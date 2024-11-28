Thousands protest in Georgia after PM halts EU entry bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling Georgian Dream party announced Thursday that Georgia would suspend EU accession talks until 2028 and reject budgetary grants from Brussels, effectively freezing its EU membership bid for the next four years, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Thousands of protesters gathered in the capital, Tbilisi, in the evening, while the country's outgoing president accused the government of declaring "war" on its own people with the move.EU accused of 'blackmail' and stoking 'revolution'Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's government and the EU have been at odds for months for a number of reasons, but this intensified in the wake of disputed elections in late October.The opposition in Georgia alleges fraud and interference in the vote and is boycotting the new parliament. The EU has called for independent investigations.The government in Tblisi and the country's election commission, meanwhile, say the vote was free and fair.Georgian Dream on Thursday accused some EU leaders of using the prospect of accession talks to "blackmail" Georgia and to "organize a revolution in the country.""We have decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028," the party said. "Also, we refuse any budgetary grant from the European Union until the end of 2028."The EU had already declared the country's accession process temporarily suspended.

