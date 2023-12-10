Top Israeli defense chief says hundreds of Hamas commanders killed in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has destroyed "thousands of militants and hundreds of commanders" of armed formations affiliated with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas during an operation in the Gaza Strip, said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The fight against Hamas is very successful: thousands of terrorists have been killed, hundreds of commanders at various levels, including generals and lower-ranking [militants], [have been eliminated], and we will also reach the top of the leadership of this organization," the i24 TV channel quoted the minister as saying during a meeting with soldiers.

According to Galant, much of Hamas' infrastructure in Gaza has also been destroyed: "tunnels, military infrastructure, ammunition depots." Israeli servicemen also seized hundreds of computers, from which they were able to extract intelligence, he added. "I promise you one thing: we will win, there is no other option," the defense chief said.

News.Az