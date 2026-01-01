Train collides with car at rail crossing in Japan

Yandex metrika counter

Photo: The Japan News

A local train traveling from Hiratsuka to Koga collided with a car at a level crossing on the JR Utsunomiya Line in Shiraoka, Japan's Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday.

The car was heavily damaged in the crash, and part of the train derailed as a result, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

Local police said a person was trapped inside the car, and rescue operations were ongoing.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said that as of 3:30 p.m., train services on the Utsunomiya Line were suspended in both directions between Tokyo and Utsunomiya stations due to the accident.


