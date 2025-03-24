Trump calls for removal of 'distorted' portrait at Colorado State Capitol

US President Donald Trump called for the removal of a portrait of himself displayed in the Colorado State Capitol, describing it as a "distorted" representation of his image.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain," said Trump.

"In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!" he added.

The portrait, an oil painting by artist Sarah Boardman, was unveiled in 2019 and is displayed alongside portraits of other US presidents.

Boardman has also painted portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Trump noted that Obama's portrait "looks wonderful."​

Meanwhile, Boardman has not publicly commented on Trump's criticism.​