The U.S. Administration has issued General License GL-115C, temporarily exempting a list of major Russian banks "related to civil nuclear energy" from U.S. sanctions.

The text of the document was published on Wednesday on the official website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 involving one or more of the following entities that are related to civil nuclear energy are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, June 18, 2026,” the document states.

The license specifies the following entities covered by the sanctions suspension:

Gazprombank Joint Stock Company;

State Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank;

Public Joint Stock Company Bank Financial Corporation Otkritie;

Sovcombank Open Joint Stock Company;

Public Joint Stock Company Sberbank of Russia;

VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company;

Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank;

Public Joint Stock Company Rosbank;

Bank Zenit Public Joint Stock Company;

Bank Saint-Petersburg Public Joint Stock Company;

National Clearing Center (NCC);

Any entity in which one or more of the above persons own, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, a 50 percent or greater interest;

the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The document specifies that the term “related to civil nuclear energy” means transactions undertaken solely to maintain or support civil nuclear projects initiated before November 21, 2024.

News.Az