Trump meets Netanyahu as pressure mounts to end Israel's Gaza war

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are holding talks at the White House – their fourth meeting this year – as discussions about the future governance of Gaza, devastated by Israel’s nearly two-year war, gain momentum.

The ongoing relationship between the two nations could be tested amid these developments, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump said on Monday that he was “very confident” of a Gaza deal as he welcomed Netanyahu to the White House.

Trump promised “greatness in the Middle East” and “something special” in another all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. He has made repeated statements recently that it is time for the war to end. Netanyahu, for his part, told Fox News that Israel is working with Washington to “make [the plan] a go”. Trump first presented the 21-point “day after” war plan to Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York last week. According to numerous Israeli and Western reports, the plan says Hamas must release all 48 remaining captives held in Gaza, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive, within two days. Hamas fighters would reportedly be allowed to leave Gaza or offered amnesty if they renounce resistance. Significant amounts of humanitarian aid would be allowed into the famine-stricken enclave, some Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli military jails and Israeli forces would gradually withdraw. Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that it had received no new proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar, both of whom have reportedly received the Trump proposal.

