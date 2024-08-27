Trump pledges to establish Space National Guard if elected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump pledged to establish a Space National Guard if elected in November, emphasizing its importance for enhancing America's military defences in space.

Trump, who is the Republican nominee for president, vowed to settle the issue and push ahead with the idea, News.Az reports citing foreign media. “The time has come to create a Space National Guard as the primary combat reserve of the U.S. Space Force,” he told about 4,000 group members during a wide-ranging speech. “So as president, I will sign historic legislation creating a space National Guard.”In April, the governors of 48 states and five U.S. territories wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin opposing plans to shift thousands of Air National Guard members into the Space Force.They argued the move, proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration as an alternative to creating a stand-alone Space National Guard, “reduces governors’ authority within their states and territories, and undermines longstanding partnerships, precedence, military readiness and operational efficacy.”

