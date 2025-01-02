Trump slams US security after deadly attacks: "Our Country is a disaster

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the country's leadership and border policies following violent incidents that left multiple casualties, including 15 dead in New Orleans, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency .

"Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership," Trump posted on Truth Social.His comments followed a series of violent incidents across the country, including a truck attack in New Orleans that killed 15 and injured 35 others on Wednesday morning. Separately, one person was killed when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.Trump accused the Department of Justice, FBI, and Democratic prosecutors of being "incompetent and corrupt" and slammed them for focusing on him rather than public safety."The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation," he wrote.Trump called for CIA intervention and promised strong leadership in his upcoming tenure, noting: "See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

News.Az