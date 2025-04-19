Trump threatens to quit peace talks as Putin launches drone strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated Washington’s warning that it may withdraw from peace talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict if no immediate progress is made.

“Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

“But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” he added.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio also warned on Friday that the White House may move on unless there are signs of progress. Their comments came hours after Ukraine announced it had signed a preliminary agreement on a minerals deal with the US and that a final accord could be reached by the end of next week. Meanwhile, in the latest in a series of attacks, Russia launched eight missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine overnight into Saturday, causing damage in five regions across the country, the Ukrainian air force said. Mr Zelensky also claimed that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder and artillery, to Russia – accusations that China has dismissed.

