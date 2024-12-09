Trump vows pardon review for US Capitol rioters

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will review pardons for individuals involved in the 2021 US Capitol riot on his first day back in office next month.

"These people are living in hell," he told NBC's Meet the Press in his first broadcast network interview since winning November's election, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Republican also vowed to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in the country, but offered to work with Democrats to help some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children.In the wide-ranging sit-down, which was recorded on Friday, Trump promised to issue "a lot" of executive orders, including on immigration, energy and the economy, after he is inaugurated on 20 January.While he suggested he would not seek a justice department investigation into Joe Biden, he said that some of his political adversaries, including lawmakers who investigated the Capitol riot, should be jailed.Trump was asked whether he would seek to pardon the hundreds of people convicted of involvement in that riot, when supporters of his stormed Congress three months after his defeat in the 2020 election."We're going to look at independent cases," he said."Yeah, but I'm going to be acting very quickly.""First day," he added.Trump continued: "You know, by the way, they've been in there for years, and they're in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn't even be allowed to be open."

