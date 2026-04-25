Azerbaijan provides five passenger buses to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

Azerbaijan provides five passenger buses to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

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Azerbaijan has provided five passenger buses to Ukraine as part of humanitarian assistance, according to officials.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said in a post on social media that the buses were delivered to support the needs of local communities, News.az reports,

He noted that since 2022, Azerbaijan has made multiple contributions to assist the Ukrainian people. These include more than 45 million dollars in humanitarian aid, such as high-capacity generators, transformers and other essential equipment aimed at helping the country’s energy system continue operating under sustained attacks.

Mr Sybiha also highlighted support for children, saying more than 500 Ukrainian children had taken part in rehabilitation programmes in Azerbaijan, which he described as particularly valuable during wartime.

“We highly appreciate this solidarity, as it helps Ukraine remain resilient and move forward,” he added.

News.Az