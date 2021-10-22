Turkey’s Erdogan slams international media for two-faced behavior during second Karabakh war

+ ↺ − 16 px

International media outlets demonstrated two-faced behavior during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Turkic Council Media Forum that is underway in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

“The shelling of civilians of Azerbaijan with ballistic missiles by the Armenian army was not covered by international media at all,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also noted that international media outlets, speaking about the independence and objectivity of the media, acted as the official news agencies of Armenia.

News.Az