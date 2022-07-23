Yandex metrika counter

Turkish army neutralizes 289 terrorists in Penche-Kilit operation

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 289 PKK terrorists as a part of the "Penche-Kilit" anti-terrorist operation launched in northern Iraq on April 17, 2022, News.az reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Besides, 330 caves and shelters were destroyed during the operation.


