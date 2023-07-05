Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss NATO expansion, Black Sea grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a Wednesday phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed NATO expansion and the Black Sea grain deal, said diplomatic sources, News.az reports.

The top two diplomats also addressed cooperation in combatting the threat of synthetic drugs and the upcoming international meeting on the issue, which the US will host on July 7, according to the Turkish sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

