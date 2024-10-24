Turkish President bids farewell to Putin and early leaves BRICS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

After finishing his work at the BRICS summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said goodbye to Russian President Vladimir Putin before leaving, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

Erdogan briefly spoke with Putin, which distracted the head of state from the general discussion. This was the last event of Erdogan's participation, after which he left the summit.The Turkish President left the summit early due to the terrorist attack in Ankara, which occurred on October 23. On that day, three terrorists attacked the building of the TUSAŞ aerospace corporation, injuring more than 20 people and killing five. The attackers were eliminated. Upon learning of this, Putin expressed his condolences to the head of state.Erdogan was supposed to meet with the participants of the BRICS forum, but he will not be able to attend the meeting."During the BRICS+ meeting, Erdogan condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara, noting that what happened only strengthened Turkey's desire to fight terrorism," the presidential press service reported.Before leaving Kazan, Erdogan and his wife Emine were accompanied by the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.Earlier, the identity of one of the militants who attacked a defense plant in Ankara was established.

News.Az