Turkish president proposed to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been proposed to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Şentop told reporters, News.azreports.

Şentop said he nominated President Erdogan, and there is an application as well.

"There will also be applications from other countries," he said.

News.Az