Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president proposed to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

  • World
  • Share
Turkish president proposed to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been proposed to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Şentop told reporters, News.azreports.

Şentop said he nominated President Erdogan, and there is an application as well.

"There will also be applications from other countries," he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      