Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss new era of cooperation in many areas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

According to a joint declaration, during the meeting, the parties emphasized the countries’ determination to start a new era of comprehensive cooperation in many areas, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

They decided to deepen consultation and cooperation on the regional issues to strengthen stability and peace.

Also, the parties emphasized the importance of increasing the number of flights, easing bilateral trade, exploring investment opportunities and transforming them into concrete partnerships.

In late April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting the bilateral ties.

