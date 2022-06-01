Turkiye cancels requirement for PCR-test to enter country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines, Turkiye's national carrier, said on Wednesday that passengers were required to take a PCR or antigen test to enter Turkey, News.az reports citing it's post on Twitter.

"Covid-19 restrictions applied on entry to Türkiye have been updated.

According to the decision taken by the Ministry of Interior, the PCR test and rapid antigen test obligations before entering the country have been ended. Enjoy your flight", it twitted.

News.Az