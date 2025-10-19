Türkiye dispatches 17th humanitarian ship to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has sent its seventeenth humanitarian aid ship to Gaza, delivering 900 tons of essential relief supplies. Coordinated by AFAD with the support of NGOs, the mission was carefully organized to ensure safe passage through the Rafah crossing amid the ongoing humanitarian emergency.

The vessel successfully delivered 900 tons of crucial supplies as part of Ankara's sustained relief efforts during the ongoing humanitarian emergency in the coastal territory.

Logistical Coordination and Delivery Process

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) executed comprehensive logistical arrangements to ensure the aid reached its intended destination. Following a two-day unloading operation at Egypt's Al Arish Port, the humanitarian cargo was systematically transferred to 52 trucks for the final leg of its journey to the Rafah border crossing. AFAD teams maintained continuous supervision throughout the 24-hour transfer process.

Aid Composition and Distribution Mechanism

The relief supplies included vital nutritional support such as infant formula, ready-to-eat meals, and various canned food products. Seventeen Turkish nongovernmental organizations collaborated with AFAD in assembling and coordinating the humanitarian shipment. To guarantee full transparency in the distribution chain, authorities documented detailed information for each truck, including cargo specifics, originating organization, vehicle registration, and driver identification.

Türkiye's Ongoing Humanitarian Mission

This maritime delivery represents the latest installment in Türkiye's consistent humanitarian support for Gaza, where conditions have continued to deteriorate. The systematic approach to aid coordination demonstrates Ankara's commitment to maintaining a reliable supply line of essential goods to the Palestinian population despite challenging logistical and political circumstances in the region.

