Türkiye seizes more than 1.1 tonnes of drugs, 2.7 mln pills in nationwide operations

Turkish police seized 1.183 tonnes of drugs and 2.79 million drug pills in operations carried out across 74 provinces over the past two weeks, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

A total of 1,811 suspects were detained during the raids, the minister said on the social media platform X.

Yerlikaya said the operations involved 2,705 teams, 6,760 personnel, and 21 aircraft across major cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

The minister emphasized that the fight against narcotics is aimed at protecting young people. "Stay away from drugs that steal your future. We are on your side. We are making drug dealers pay the heaviest price for their crimes and will continue to do so," Yerlikaya said.

Türkiye, located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, has long struggled with international drug trafficking. Turkish security forces regularly conduct operations to combat drug abuse and smuggling.

