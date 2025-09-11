Türkiye’s special envoy travels to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s special envoy Serdar Kılıç is heading to Armenia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Türkiye’s special envoy for the normalization process with Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, highlighted the importance of the Zangezur Corridor during his remarks to journalists in Iğdır.

Kılıç stated that various efforts are being carried out with his counterpart in Armenia, and that future plans aim to contribute to the economic life of both countries, particularly the region: “This communication line is not only significant for Türkiye and Armenia, but also in terms of opening a gateway to all of Central Asia and the Turkic republics. Our wish is to open this line in the short term and contribute to the economies of Iğdır and Kars.”

Ambassador Serdar Kılıç also noted that the Armenian side views the opening of the border positively, while stressing the need to complete certain technical works before launching specific projects.

It should be noted that Serdar Kılıç and the delegation he leads will cross through the Alican Border Gate and hold meetings in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

News.Az