Turkmenistan and TURKSOY explore opportunities for collaboration

On September 3, Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, met with Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), to discuss cooperation, according to the Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing local media .



The agenda of the meeting encompassed current issues of cooperation and favorable fields of Turkmenistan's partnership with TURKSOY.The sides noted that 2024 is a milestone year for Turkmenistan in the Turkic-speaking world, as the themes of the current year are the landmark dates within the framework of TURKSOY. The themes include the declaration of the "Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World - Magtymguly Fragi", including the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Eastern literature, and the selection of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world.The participants placed special emphasis on the issues of organizing joint events aimed at promoting the work of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi and the cultural significance of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau.The parties highlighted the successful cooperation of Turkmenistan with TURKSOY aimed at preserving, studying and spreading the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples in the world.

