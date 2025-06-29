Two arrested at LA home labeled an Iranian “human smuggling hub” -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federal agents on Friday arrested two individuals at a Los Angeles residence connected to a suspected Iranian human smuggling ring that had “repeatedly sheltered illegal entrants linked to terrorism.”, News.Az informs via Fox News.

Customs and Border Protection announced the arrests on X, describing the action as part of a larger national security operation coordinated among multiple federal agencies.

"CBP executed a federal search warrant today at a human smuggling hub in Los Angeles tied to national security threats," the agency said. "Two individuals were arrested during the operation, which was led by CBP’s Special Response Team with support from Border Patrol tactical units and Air and Marine Operations."

The detentions follow the arrests of seven Iranian nationals at the same location earlier last week, CBP said, adding that the suspects were on the FBI Terror Watchlist and connected to an Iranian human trafficking hub.

"The location has been repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism," CBP said.

News.Az