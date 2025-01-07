Two bodies discovered in JetBlue airliner landing gear

+ ↺ − 16 px

JetBlue announced on Tuesday that two bodies were discovered in the landing gear compartment of one of its airliners after a flight from New York to Florida, News.az reports citing Gulf news .

The bodies of these people, so far not identified, were found Monday during a routine inspection after the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue said.It said it is investigating their identity and how they got into the landing gear compartment of the Airbus plane that flew in from JFK Airport in New York.The company gave no information on what flights this particular plane made previously outside the United States.Undocumented migrants do at times attempt dangerous trips in the landing gear compartments of jetliners.On December 24, a body was found in such a compartment in a United Airlines plane that traveled from Chicago to Maui, one of the islands of Hawaii.

