Two killed, 41 injured in traffic accident in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population reported that two people were killed and 41 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Cairo–Suez highway on Saturday evening, News.Az reports citing the Gulf Times.

According to the ministry’s statement, 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary findings indicated that a speeding heavy truck caused the collision, striking multiple vehicles and resulting in severe damage and casualties. The truck driver has been detained and referred for further investigation.

