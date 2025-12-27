Two killed after wedding convoy car plunges into canal in Azerbaijan

Two killed after wedding convoy car plunges into canal in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people have died and several others have been injured after a car travelling in a wedding convoy veered off the road and overturned into a water canal in southern Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The crash happened on a stretch of the Bilasuvar–Behramtepe highway in Bilasuvar district.

The Lexus vehicle is understood to have lost control before plunging into the Mil-Mugan irrigation canal at the roadside.

Initial reports say there were six women in the car. Two died at the scene, while four others were pulled from the water and taken to the emergency department of Bilasuvar District Central Hospital.

The group had reportedly been on their way to a relative’s wedding ceremony.

Police and emergency service personnel attended the scene and an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the crash.

No further details about the victims have been released.

News.Az