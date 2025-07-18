UAE President Sheikh Mohamed greeted with red carpet in Hungary

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness in Kossuth Lajos Square, in front of the Parliament Building, where the UAE President’s motorcade was escorted by a procession of riders on horseback. Following performances of the national anthems of the UAE and Hungary, His Highness inspected the guard of honour and was greeted by senior Hungarian ministers and officials.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed and Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries, aimed at expanding avenues of cooperation across a range of development sectors. The exchange took place as part of His Highness' official visit to Hungary.

The agreements and MoUs announced and exchanged by both sides cover various fields, including cooperation in data centres and artificial intelligence projects, green and renewable energy, food and agriculture, family and youth policy, government development and modernisation, energy storage systems, and defence cooperation, among others.

The exchange ceremony was held at the Prime Minister's Office in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. Representing the UAE were Dr Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sana Bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Maryam Bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Investment Company; and Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman, Eagle Hills Properties.

The agreements were exchanged on the Hungarian side by the relevant ministers and officials.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sana Bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Maryam Bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Saud Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, and a number of senior officials.