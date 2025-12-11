News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Hungary
Tag:
Hungary
Hungary announces date for 2026 parliamentary elections
14 Jan 2026-20:39
Hungary gives asylum to Polish citizens, deepening rift with Warsaw
09 Jan 2026-18:36
Hungary calls Ukraine’s 20-point peace plan 'unrealistic'
08 Jan 2026-15:46
Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr dies aged 70
06 Jan 2026-17:21
Serbia backs talks over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
25 Dec 2025-17:45
Orbán unclear on who initiated Russia-Ukraine war
20 Dec 2025-15:23
SOCAR, MOL Group sign PSA for Shamakhi–Gobustan area exploration
17 Dec 2025-13:22
Hungary to buy 2 bcm of LNG from the US
16 Dec 2025-22:22
Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal
13 Dec 2025-23:29
Ukraine and EU leaders strike deal on EU membership plan
11 Dec 2025-21:59
Latest News
EU and Azerbaijan agree to boost South Caucasus trade
US lawmakers push control over AI chip sales to China
Japan suspends work at world's largest nuclear plant after alarm
Qarabağ’s earnings revealed after latest victory
S. Korea enacts landmark AI laws amid startup concerns
Scottie Barnes sparks Raptors comeback to beat Kings
What do we know about Indonesia?
Read before travel
Azerbaijan Tourism Board expands outreach in Thailand
Extreme heatwave to bring bushfire danger to Australia's Victoria
Azerbaijan’s soft power: Building global respect through tolerance
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31