UN chief calls on Russia, US to avoid escalation

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on Russia, the United States and NATO to refrain from action that may entail escalation of the situation, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Well, I believe the Secretary·General was asked specifically about that just yesterday, and I'd refer you to what he said. He wants the parties to avoid any rhetoric and anything that could escalate the situation," he said.

Answering a TASS question on Thursday, Guterres said that he thinks the dialogue between Russia, the United States and NATO is critically importance because the world community "is concerned with the present escalation of tension." He called for avoiding "any kind of confrontation that will be a disaster for Europe and for the world."

Russian-US and Russian-NATO talks on security guarantees were held earlier this week. On Monday, Geneva hosted Russian-US consultations on these matters. On Thursday, a Russia-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held in Vienna on Thursday.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.

