UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on IDF strike at Rafah on May 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the IDF missile strike at a tent camp in Rafah, which killed dozens of Palestinians, on May 28, a Security Council diplomatic source told TASS.

"On Tuesday evening, closed-door consultations will take place under Algeria’s request," the source said.Late on Sunday, the Israeli military carried out a strike at Rafah; at least eight missiles hit the tent camp in the Tell al Sultan area near the UNRWA warehouse. According to the latest reports, at least 40 people were killed, most of them - women and children. The IDF press office said that the General Staff apparatus initiated an investigation into the death of civilians in the strike area.On May 24, the UN International Court ruled that Israel must stop the offensive in Rafah and any other action that may negatively affect the city population. The court also obliged Israel to keep the Rafah checkpoint open for provision of aid to the Palestinian population.

News.Az