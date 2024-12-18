United States confirms first severe case of H5N1 Bird Flu in

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a person in Louisiana had been hospitalized after being infected with H5N1 bird flu. The specific strain of H5N1 that infected the person has previously been found in wild birds and poultry, and is a different strain than the one that has been infecting dairy cattle. State officials announced the hospitalization Friday.The CDC provided few details on the person’s condition.The new Louisiana case is one of 61 human cases confirmed in the U.S. since April. The others have been mild.

