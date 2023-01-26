US ambassador to Russia has arrived in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has arrived in Moscow, according to a tweet from the US Embassy, News.az reports citing CNN.

Tracy, who has previously served as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow, was overwhelmingly confirmed as ambassador in December.

Prior to her departure for Moscow, Tracy met with Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov.

“We have been clear about our desire to maintain open channels of communication with Russia,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday, adding that these channels are used "to convey where we are on issues that are of the utmost priority to us,” including wrongfully detained American citizens and the costs of Russian escalation.

He noted that the US Embassy in Moscow is “under duress because of the pressure and the limitations that the Kremlin has imposed on it,” but the US is also able to communicate with the Russian Embassy in the US.

The ambassador's arrival comes a day after US President Biden announced he plans to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and as Russia launched another round of missile strikes against Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday Moscow sees the delivery of modern Western battle tanks to Ukraine as “direct involvement” in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

News.Az