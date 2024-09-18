US calls on Israel, Hezbollah to avoid escalation into another conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has urged Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to deescalate tensions after several people were killed and thousands were wounded in back-to-back explosions of communication devices across Lebanon, in an unprecedented attack that was immediately blamed on Tel Aviv.

“We want both sides to try to keep us from moving into another conflict and spreading this conflict beyond where it is now," the US envoy to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told media in the US capital.She said America is not trying to minimise the situation that occurred in Lebanon.“We know the situation is still under investigation, but in no way are we minimising that," Thomas-Greenfield said, adding the US is still working on trying to get through the negotiations on the cessation of hostilities in besieged Gaza."We want the hostages released. We want calm in Gaza, so additional humanitarian assistance can be delivered to the suffering people in Gaza."

